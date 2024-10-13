Willner & Heller LLC Purchases 987 Shares of Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF (NASDAQ:JSML)

Willner & Heller LLC lifted its holdings in Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF (NASDAQ:JSML – Free Report) by 10.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,118 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 987 shares during the quarter. Willner & Heller LLC owned approximately 0.28% of Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF worth $662,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. IFG Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF during the second quarter valued at $248,000. Sanctuary Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $243,000. BlueChip Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF in the fourth quarter worth $288,000. KWB Wealth boosted its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. KWB Wealth now owns 6,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $438,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PFG Advisors grew its stake in shares of Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF by 4.7% in the first quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 9,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $576,000 after acquiring an additional 431 shares during the period.
Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF Price Performance
Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF stock traded up $1.14 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $65.38. 5,242 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,668. Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF has a 12 month low of $47.26 and a 12 month high of $65.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $238.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.73 and a beta of 1.28. The business has a 50 day moving average of $62.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $60.71.
Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF Increases Dividend
Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF Company Profile
The Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF (JSML) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Janus Small Cap Growth Alpha index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of US small cap stocks selected by fundamental measures of growth, profitability and capital efficiency. Weighting relies on the actively-managed Janus Venture Fund.
