Willner & Heller LLC Grows Stock Holdings in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

Willner & Heller LLC grew its stake in shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Free Report) by 102.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 537 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 272 shares during the period. Willner & Heller LLC’s holdings in ASML were worth $447,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ASML. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its stake in ASML by 4,379.6% in the 2nd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 889,875 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $910,102,000 after purchasing an additional 870,010 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in ASML by 50.0% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,719,153 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,668,386,000 after acquiring an additional 572,996 shares during the period. Fayez Sarofim & Co purchased a new stake in ASML in the 1st quarter worth approximately $542,710,000. GQG Partners LLC boosted its holdings in ASML by 21.6% in the 1st quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 1,657,878 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,608,921,000 after purchasing an additional 294,784 shares during the period. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in shares of ASML by 11,084.1% during the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 246,050 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $238,784,000 after purchasing an additional 243,850 shares in the last quarter. 26.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:ASML traded up $6.72 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $840.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 964,926 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,247,158. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $844.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $924.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.52. ASML Holding has a 1 year low of $573.86 and a 1 year high of $1,110.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $330.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.37, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.48.

ASML ( NASDAQ:ASML Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The semiconductor company reported $4.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.87 by $0.14. ASML had a return on equity of 49.93% and a net margin of 26.50%. The company had revenue of $6.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $5.37 EPS. ASML’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that ASML Holding will post 20.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 7th. Investors of record on Monday, July 29th were issued a dividend of $1.8732 per share. This is a positive change from ASML’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.34. This represents a $7.49 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 29th. ASML’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.17%.

ASML has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on ASML from $1,300.00 to $1,100.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on ASML from $1,202.00 to $1,207.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group downgraded shares of ASML from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of ASML from $1,185.00 to $1,000.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Finally, Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of ASML to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,071.80.

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems for chipmakers. It offers advanced semiconductor equipment systems, including lithography, metrology, and inspection systems. The company also provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

