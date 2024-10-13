Willner & Heller LLC Grows Stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Willner & Heller LLC grew its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) by 3.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,265 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 338 shares during the period. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF comprises about 3.8% of Willner & Heller LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Willner & Heller LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $4,229,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of IWF. CFO4Life Group LLC raised its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 34.5% during the 1st quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC now owns 1,440 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $485,000 after buying an additional 369 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 38.4% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 34,105 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $11,495,000 after acquiring an additional 9,457 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 7,836 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,376,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 5.3% in the second quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,554 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $931,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 1,860 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $627,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the period.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWF traded up $0.75 during trading on Friday, hitting $380.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,774,428 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,326,128. The firm has a market cap of $100.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.64 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a 50-day moving average of $363.35 and a 200-day moving average of $353.59. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $256.01 and a 12 month high of $382.82.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

