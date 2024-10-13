Willner & Heller LLC Buys New Stake in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Willner & Heller LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 2,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Capital World Investors increased its position in shares of Sysco by 17.5% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 10,984,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $891,758,000 after purchasing an additional 1,637,232 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Sysco by 26.1% in the second quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 8,623,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $615,076,000 after acquiring an additional 1,782,180 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Sysco by 112.8% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 6,612,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $536,770,000 after acquiring an additional 3,504,740 shares during the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Sysco by 49.8% during the 2nd quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,012,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $429,240,000 after purchasing an additional 1,997,895 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Sysco by 103.0% during the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 4,746,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $338,830,000 after purchasing an additional 2,408,226 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Sysco alerts:

Sysco Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE SYY traded up $0.62 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $74.42. 4,011,959 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,018,489. Sysco Co. has a 1 year low of $62.45 and a 1 year high of $82.89. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $76.53 and a 200 day moving average of $75.08. The stock has a market cap of $36.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.19.

Sysco Dividend Announcement

Sysco ( NYSE:SYY Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $20.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.51 billion. Sysco had a net margin of 2.48% and a return on equity of 102.09%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.34 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Sysco Co. will post 4.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 25th. Investors of record on Friday, October 4th will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 4th. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.44%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Sysco from $87.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Sysco from $82.00 to $81.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Sysco from $91.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Sysco from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 16th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Sysco from $91.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.08.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on SYY

About Sysco

(Free Report)

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SYY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Sysco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sysco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.