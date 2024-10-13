Willner & Heller LLC Buys 52 Shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Willner & Heller LLC grew its stake in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) by 3.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,608 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 52 shares during the quarter. Willner & Heller LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $518,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of AMGN. GLOBALT Investments LLC GA acquired a new position in shares of Amgen in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,222,000. American Trust acquired a new position in Amgen in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $358,000. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Amgen by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 4,543 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,388,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Transcendent Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amgen during the fourth quarter worth $81,000. Finally, Northwest Bank & Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Amgen in the fourth quarter worth $576,000. 76.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ AMGN traded up $7.34 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $328.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,567,233 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,466,783. The firm has a market capitalization of $176.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.91, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.61. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $326.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $310.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.64. Amgen Inc. has a twelve month low of $249.70 and a twelve month high of $346.85.

Amgen ( NASDAQ:AMGN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The medical research company reported $4.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.01 by ($0.04). Amgen had a net margin of 10.12% and a return on equity of 161.72%. The business had revenue of $8.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.35 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $5.00 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Amgen Inc. will post 19.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 16th were paid a $2.25 dividend. This represents a $9.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 16th. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 128.57%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on AMGN shares. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $380.00 target price on shares of Amgen in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $362.00 price objective on shares of Amgen in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. TD Cowen increased their target price on shares of Amgen from $360.00 to $381.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Amgen from $325.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated an “underperform” rating and set a $215.00 price objective on shares of Amgen in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $326.30.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. The company's principal products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; XGEVA for skeletal-related events prevention; Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization; Nplate for the treatment of patients with immune thrombocytopenia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; EVENITY for the treatment of osteoporosis in postmenopausal for men and women; Vectibix to treat patients with wild-type RAS metastatic colorectal cancer; BLINCYTO for the treatment of patients with acute lymphoblastic leukemia; TEPEZZA to treat thyroid eye disease; and KRYSTEXXA for the treatment of chronic refractory gout.

