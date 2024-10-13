Willner & Heller LLC Boosts Stake in Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA)

Willner & Heller LLC increased its position in shares of Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA – Free Report) by 87.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,270 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 1,989 shares during the quarter. Willner & Heller LLC’s holdings in Synaptics were worth $331,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SYNA. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Synaptics during the 1st quarter worth $586,000. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co grew its holdings in shares of Synaptics by 27.8% during the first quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 28,815 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,807,000 after buying an additional 6,276 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in Synaptics by 15,571.4% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 814,912 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $71,875,000 after acquiring an additional 809,712 shares during the period. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust raised its stake in Synaptics by 88.7% during the 2nd quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 160,993 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $14,200,000 after acquiring an additional 75,680 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Synaptics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $941,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.43% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Vikram Gupta sold 1,870 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $149,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 46,797 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,743,760. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 5,609 shares of company stock worth $448,720. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of SYNA traded up $1.00 on Friday, reaching $73.20. The stock had a trading volume of 368,480 shares, compared to its average volume of 362,065. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $75.20 and a 200 day moving average of $84.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.92 billion, a PE ratio of 23.61 and a beta of 1.46. Synaptics Incorporated has a twelve month low of $67.83 and a twelve month high of $121.37. The company has a quick ratio of 3.78, a current ratio of 4.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The software maker reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $247.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $245.17 million. Synaptics had a net margin of 13.09% and a negative return on equity of 0.54%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.01 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Synaptics Incorporated will post 0.81 EPS for the current year.

SYNA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. TD Cowen dropped their target price on Synaptics from $115.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 9th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on shares of Synaptics from $110.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Craig Hallum dropped their price target on shares of Synaptics from $105.00 to $80.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 9th. KeyCorp downgraded shares of Synaptics from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Synaptics from $120.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $105.44.

Synaptics Incorporated develops, markets, and sells semiconductor products worldwide. The company offers AudioSmart for voice and audio processing; ConnectSmart for high-speed video/audio/data connectivity; DisplayLink for transmitting compressed video frames across low bandwidth connections; VideoSmart that enables set-top boxes, over-the-top, streaming devices, soundbars, surveillance cameras, and smart displays; and ImagingSmart solutions.

