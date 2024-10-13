Willner & Heller LLC Boosts Stake in Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA)

Willner & Heller LLC increased its position in shares of Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA – Free Report) by 87.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,270 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 1,989 shares during the quarter. Willner & Heller LLC’s holdings in Synaptics were worth $331,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SYNA. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Synaptics during the 1st quarter worth $586,000. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co grew its holdings in shares of Synaptics by 27.8% during the first quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 28,815 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,807,000 after buying an additional 6,276 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in Synaptics by 15,571.4% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 814,912 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $71,875,000 after acquiring an additional 809,712 shares during the period. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust raised its stake in Synaptics by 88.7% during the 2nd quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 160,993 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $14,200,000 after acquiring an additional 75,680 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Synaptics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $941,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.43% of the company’s stock.
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, insider Vikram Gupta sold 1,870 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $149,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 46,797 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,743,760. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 5,609 shares of company stock worth $448,720. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Synaptics Price Performance
Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The software maker reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $247.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $245.17 million. Synaptics had a net margin of 13.09% and a negative return on equity of 0.54%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.01 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Synaptics Incorporated will post 0.81 EPS for the current year.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
SYNA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. TD Cowen dropped their target price on Synaptics from $115.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 9th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on shares of Synaptics from $110.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Craig Hallum dropped their price target on shares of Synaptics from $105.00 to $80.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 9th. KeyCorp downgraded shares of Synaptics from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Synaptics from $120.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $105.44.
View Our Latest Report on SYNA
About Synaptics
Synaptics Incorporated develops, markets, and sells semiconductor products worldwide. The company offers AudioSmart for voice and audio processing; ConnectSmart for high-speed video/audio/data connectivity; DisplayLink for transmitting compressed video frames across low bandwidth connections; VideoSmart that enables set-top boxes, over-the-top, streaming devices, soundbars, surveillance cameras, and smart displays; and ImagingSmart solutions.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Synaptics
- Using the MarketBeat Stock Split Calculator
- Why Fastenal Stock Could Hit New Highs After Strong Q3 Results
- Stock Market Holidays 2022-2025 – Here’s When the NYSE and NASDAQ Will be Closed
- Why Eli Lilly Stock Is Soaring—and How It Plans to Stay on Top
- How to Invest in Insurance Companies: A Guide
- 3 Mid-Cap Stocks Under $20 With Insider Buying and Major Upside
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SYNA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Synaptics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synaptics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.