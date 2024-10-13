Wetouch Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:WETH) Short Interest Down 30.8% in September

Wetouch Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:WETH – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 38,700 shares, a drop of 30.8% from the September 15th total of 55,900 shares. Approximately 0.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 212,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Wetouch Technology Stock Up 5.6 %

Shares of WETH stock opened at $2.06 on Friday. Wetouch Technology has a 12-month low of $1.13 and a 12-month high of $13.74. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $1.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.98.

Wetouch Technology (NASDAQ:WETH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 20th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $12.24 million for the quarter.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Wetouch Technology

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Wetouch Technology stock. Murchinson Ltd. acquired a new position in Wetouch Technology Inc. ( NASDAQ:WETH Free Report ) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $68,000. Murchinson Ltd. owned approximately 0.25% of Wetouch Technology as of its most recent SEC filing.

Wetouch Technology Inc engages in the research, development, manufacture, sale, and servicing of medium to large sized projected capacitive touchscreens in the Peoples Republic of China, Taiwan, South Korea, and internationally. The company offers various touch panels, including glass-glass, which are primarily used in GPS/car entertainment panels in mid-size and luxury cars, industrial human-machine interface (HMI), financial and banking terminals, point of sale, and lottery machines; glass-film-film products that are used in GPS and entertainment panels, industrial HMI, financial and banking terminals, lottery, and gaming industry; plastic-glass for use in GPS/entertainment panels, motor vehicle GPS, smart home products, robots, and charging stations; and glass-films used in industrial HMI.

