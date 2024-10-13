Westwood Holdings Group (NYSE:WHG) and DigitalBridge Group (NYSE:DBRG) Critical Comparison

DigitalBridge Group (NYSE:DBRG – Get Free Report) and Westwood Holdings Group (NYSE:WHG – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares DigitalBridge Group and Westwood Holdings Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets DigitalBridge Group 35.10% 4.49% 1.87% Westwood Holdings Group 7.63% 7.86% 6.35%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares DigitalBridge Group and Westwood Holdings Group”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio DigitalBridge Group $1.50 billion 1.77 $185.28 million $2.13 7.20 Westwood Holdings Group $89.78 million 1.72 $10.57 million $0.73 22.75

Risk & Volatility

DigitalBridge Group has higher revenue and earnings than Westwood Holdings Group. DigitalBridge Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Westwood Holdings Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

DigitalBridge Group has a beta of 1.95, indicating that its stock price is 95% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Westwood Holdings Group has a beta of 1.15, indicating that its stock price is 15% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for DigitalBridge Group and Westwood Holdings Group, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score DigitalBridge Group 0 0 7 1 3.13 Westwood Holdings Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

DigitalBridge Group presently has a consensus price target of $19.22, suggesting a potential upside of 25.37%. Given DigitalBridge Group’s higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe DigitalBridge Group is more favorable than Westwood Holdings Group.

Dividends

DigitalBridge Group pays an annual dividend of $0.04 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.3%. Westwood Holdings Group pays an annual dividend of $0.60 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.6%. DigitalBridge Group pays out 1.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Westwood Holdings Group pays out 82.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

92.7% of DigitalBridge Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 56.6% of Westwood Holdings Group shares are held by institutional investors. 3.4% of DigitalBridge Group shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 10.1% of Westwood Holdings Group shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

DigitalBridge Group beats Westwood Holdings Group on 11 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About DigitalBridge Group

DigitalBridge is an infrastructure investment firm specializing in digital infrastructure assets. They provide services to institutional investors. They primarily invest in data centers, cell towers, fiber networks, small cells, and edge infrastructure. DigitalBridge Group, Inc. was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Boca Raton, Florida with additional offices in Los Angles, California, and New York New York.

About Westwood Holdings Group

Westwood Holdings Group, Inc., through its subsidiaries, manages investment assets and provides services for its clients. The company operates in two segments, Advisory and Trust. The Advisory segment provides investment advisory services to corporate retirement plans, public retirement plans, endowments, foundations, individuals, and the Westwood Funds; and investment sub-advisory services to mutual funds, pooled investment vehicles, and its Trust segment. The Trust segment offers trust and custodial services; and participates in common trust funds that it sponsors to institutions and high net worth individuals. Westwood Holdings Group, Inc. was founded in 1983 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

