Westwater Resources (NASDAQ:WWR) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Westwater Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWR – Get Free Report) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.50 and traded as high as $0.52. Westwater Resources shares last traded at $0.51, with a volume of 76,953 shares trading hands.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Westwater Resources in a report on Saturday. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.
Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Westwater Resources
Westwater Resources Trading Down 3.3 %
Westwater Resources (NASDAQ:WWR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The basic materials company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter.
About Westwater Resources
Westwater Resources, Inc operates as an energy technology company, focuses on developing battery-grade natural graphite materials. The company holds interests in Kellyton Graphite Plant located in Kellyton, Alabama; and Bama Mine Project situated in south Alabama. It holds interests in Coosa graphite project located in Coosa County, Alabama.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Westwater Resources
- How to Calculate Options Profits
- Why Fastenal Stock Could Hit New Highs After Strong Q3 Results
- The Top 3 Healthcare Dividend Stocks to Buy and Hold
- Why Eli Lilly Stock Is Soaring—and How It Plans to Stay on Top
- Canadian Penny Stocks: Can They Make You Rich?
- 3 Mid-Cap Stocks Under $20 With Insider Buying and Major Upside
Receive News & Ratings for Westwater Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Westwater Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.