Westwater Resources (NASDAQ:WWR) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Westwater Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWR – Get Free Report) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.50 and traded as high as $0.52. Westwater Resources shares last traded at $0.51, with a volume of 76,953 shares trading hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Westwater Resources in a report on Saturday. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Westwater Resources Trading Down 3.3 %

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.50. The company has a market capitalization of $30.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.40 and a beta of 1.61.

Westwater Resources (NASDAQ:WWR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The basic materials company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter.

About Westwater Resources

Westwater Resources, Inc operates as an energy technology company, focuses on developing battery-grade natural graphite materials. The company holds interests in Kellyton Graphite Plant located in Kellyton, Alabama; and Bama Mine Project situated in south Alabama. It holds interests in Coosa graphite project located in Coosa County, Alabama.

