Western Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:WES) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Western Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:WES – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the ten analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $36.75.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com downgraded Western Midstream Partners from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Western Midstream Partners from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Western Midstream Partners from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Western Midstream Partners from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut shares of Western Midstream Partners from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, September 16th.

Western Midstream Partners stock opened at $39.79 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $15.14 billion, a PE ratio of 11.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 2.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 1.68. Western Midstream Partners has a one year low of $26.49 and a one year high of $42.80. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $38.58 and a 200 day moving average of $38.14.

Western Midstream Partners (NYSE:WES – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The pipeline company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $905.63 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $904.94 million. Western Midstream Partners had a return on equity of 47.19% and a net margin of 44.01%. Western Midstream Partners’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.64 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Western Midstream Partners will post 4.16 EPS for the current year.

Western Midstream Partners Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 1st were issued a $0.875 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 1st. This represents a $3.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.80%. Western Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 98.59%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Western Midstream Partners

In other Western Midstream Partners news, major shareholder Petroleum Corp /De/ Occidental sold 19,500,000 shares of Western Midstream Partners stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.75, for a total value of $697,125,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 165,681,578 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,923,116,413.50. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Western Midstream Partners

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Western Midstream Partners in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. American National Bank grew its holdings in Western Midstream Partners by 34.5% during the 1st quarter. American National Bank now owns 1,190 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Group LLC grew its holdings in Western Midstream Partners by 40.2% during the 1st quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 1,591 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 456 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Western Midstream Partners during the 2nd quarter valued at about $74,000. Finally, Triad Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Western Midstream Partners during the 2nd quarter valued at about $78,000. 42.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Western Midstream Partners Company Profile

Western Midstream Partners, LP, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a midstream energy company primarily in the United States. It is involved in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, and transporting natural gas; gathering, stabilizing, and transporting condensate, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and crude oil; and gathering and disposing produced water.

Further Reading

