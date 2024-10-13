Western Energy Services Corp. (OTCMKTS:WEEEF) Short Interest Down 22.2% in September

Western Energy Services Corp. (OTCMKTS:WEEEF – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a drop of 22.2% from the September 15th total of 900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.8 days.

Western Energy Services Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:WEEEF opened at $2.15 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $72.59 million, a PE ratio of -14.30 and a beta of 0.88. Western Energy Services has a 52-week low of $1.80 and a 52-week high of $2.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $2.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Western Energy Services (OTCMKTS:WEEEF – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Western Energy Services had a negative return on equity of 2.41% and a negative net margin of 3.32%. The business had revenue of $31.45 million for the quarter.

Western Energy Services Company Profile

Western Energy Services Corp. operates as an oilfield service company in Canada and the United States. It operates through Contract Drilling and Production Services segments. The Contract Drilling segment provides contract drilling services using drilling rigs and auxiliary equipment. The Production Services segment offers well servicing rig and related equipment, as well as rental equipment services.

