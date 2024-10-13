Westend Capital Management LLC Has $8.81 Million Position in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

Westend Capital Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) by 48.8% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 117,196 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after selling 111,624 shares during the quarter. Uber Technologies makes up approximately 3.0% of Westend Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Westend Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $8,808,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. GLOBALT Investments LLC GA acquired a new position in Uber Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,184,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Uber Technologies in the 4th quarter worth $625,000. Integrated Advisors Network LLC boosted its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 18.6% in the 4th quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 10,375 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $639,000 after purchasing an additional 1,629 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Uber Technologies by 16.6% in the fourth quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 20,354 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $1,253,000 after purchasing an additional 2,904 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Greenwood Capital Associates LLC lifted its stake in Uber Technologies by 36.4% in the fourth quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC now owns 116,435 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $7,169,000 after buying an additional 31,075 shares during the period. 80.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:UBER opened at $86.34 on Friday. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $40.09 and a 52-week high of $87.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21. The company has a market capitalization of $181.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 94.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $72.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $70.51.

Uber Technologies ( NYSE:UBER Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $10.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.57 billion. Uber Technologies had a return on equity of 17.06% and a net margin of 5.02%. The business’s revenue was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.18 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 1.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on UBER shares. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Uber Technologies from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Melius began coverage on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $77.00 target price for the company. Raymond James started coverage on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. They set a “strong-buy” rating and a $90.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $80.00 price objective on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Uber Technologies from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $88.11.

In other news, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 40,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.00, for a total transaction of $2,880,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 127,352 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,169,344. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Dara Khosrowshahi sold 500,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.91, for a total value of $35,955,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,266,114 shares of the company's stock, valued at $91,046,257.74. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.84% of the company's stock.

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

