Westend Capital Management LLC Acquires 104 Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Westend Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Free Report) by 2.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,835 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. Westend Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $549,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the 4th quarter worth about $86,000. American Trust grew its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. American Trust now owns 4,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $491,000 after buying an additional 443 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC increased its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 48,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,285,000 after buying an additional 579 shares in the last quarter. Syon Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 16.7% in the fourth quarter. Syon Capital LLC now owns 27,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,009,000 after acquiring an additional 3,944 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Counterweight Ventures LLC bought a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,268,000. 76.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Merck & Co. Inc. alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on MRK shares. Bank of America dropped their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $150.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $143.00 to $132.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $132.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $142.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $142.00 to $136.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and four have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $133.00.

Merck & Co., Inc. Trading Up 0.3 %

NYSE MRK opened at $109.73 on Friday. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 12 month low of $99.14 and a 12 month high of $134.63. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $114.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $123.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The company has a market capitalization of $277.92 billion, a PE ratio of 121.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.39.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $2.28 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.16 by $0.12. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 40.69% and a net margin of 21.99%. The company had revenue of $16.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.87 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($2.06) EPS. Merck & Co., Inc.’s revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 7.88 EPS for the current year.

Merck & Co., Inc. Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 16th were given a dividend of $0.77 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 16th. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.81%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is 342.22%.

Merck & Co., Inc. Company Profile

(Free Report)

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes under the Keytruda, Bridion, Adempas, Lagevrio, Belsomra, Simponi, and Januvia brands, as well as vaccine products consisting of preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines under the Gardasil/Gardasil 9, ProQuad, M-M-R II, Varivax, RotaTeq, Live Oral, Vaxneuvance, Pneumovax 23, and Vaqta names.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.