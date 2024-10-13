Westamerica Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WABC) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Westamerica Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WABC – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 256,600 shares, a decline of 23.5% from the September 15th total of 335,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 122,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.1 days. Currently, 1.0% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently commented on WABC. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Westamerica Bancorporation from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Westamerica Bancorporation from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Finally, Maxim Group downgraded shares of Westamerica Bancorporation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.00.

Get Westamerica Bancorporation alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Westamerica Bancorporation

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Westamerica Bancorporation

Westamerica Bancorporation Price Performance

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Inspire Investing LLC boosted its holdings in Westamerica Bancorporation by 15.8% in the third quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 8,342 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $412,000 after acquiring an additional 1,138 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Westamerica Bancorporation by 43.9% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 5,250 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $259,000 after purchasing an additional 1,601 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in Westamerica Bancorporation by 261.7% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 8,841 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $437,000 after purchasing an additional 6,397 shares during the period. Kimelman & Baird LLC bought a new stake in Westamerica Bancorporation during the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Algert Global LLC raised its holdings in Westamerica Bancorporation by 0.5% during the second quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 64,365 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,124,000 after buying an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. 81.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ WABC traded up $1.38 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $48.97. 120,366 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 122,665. Westamerica Bancorporation has a 1-year low of $43.32 and a 1-year high of $58.49. The company has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a PE ratio of 8.53 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 0.25. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $49.23.

Westamerica Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WABC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.03. Westamerica Bancorporation had a return on equity of 20.17% and a net margin of 47.12%. The company had revenue of $79.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $74.28 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Westamerica Bancorporation will post 5.2 EPS for the current year.

Westamerica Bancorporation Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 5th were given a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 5th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.59%. Westamerica Bancorporation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.66%.

Westamerica Bancorporation Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Westamerica Bancorporation operates as a bank holding company for the Westamerica Bank that provides various banking products and services to individual and commercial customers. The company accepts various deposit products, including retail savings and checking accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Westamerica Bancorporation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Westamerica Bancorporation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.