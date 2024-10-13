WesBanco, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBCP) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

WesBanco, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBCP – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,500 shares, a drop of 23.7% from the September 15th total of 5,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 8,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

WesBanco Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of WesBanco stock opened at $25.23 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $24.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.65. WesBanco has a one year low of $22.38 and a one year high of $25.49.

WesBanco Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 1st will be given a dividend of $0.4219 per share. This represents a $1.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.69%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 1st.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On WesBanco

WesBanco Company Profile

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in WesBanco stock. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. acquired a new stake in WesBanco, Inc. ( NASDAQ:WSBCP Free Report ) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 3,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $88,000.

WesBanco, Inc operates as the bank holding company for WesBanco Bank, Inc that provides retail banking, corporate banking, personal and corporate trust, brokerage, mortgage banking, and insurance services to individuals and businesses in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Community Banking, and Trust and Investment Services.

