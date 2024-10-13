Wells Fargo & Company Trims Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN) Target Price to $19.00

Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN – Free Report) had its price objective reduced by Wells Fargo & Company from $20.00 to $19.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an equal weight rating on the closed-end fund’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on BEN. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Franklin Resources in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. They set an underweight rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of Franklin Resources from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an underperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 4th. UBS Group lowered their price target on Franklin Resources from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Franklin Resources from $23.75 to $21.25 and set a sell rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 30th. Finally, TD Cowen upped their price objective on Franklin Resources from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $22.43.

Shares of Franklin Resources stock opened at $20.11 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. Franklin Resources has a twelve month low of $18.94 and a twelve month high of $30.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.52 billion, a PE ratio of 12.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.39. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $20.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.70.

Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The closed-end fund reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.03. Franklin Resources had a return on equity of 10.60% and a net margin of 10.24%. The business had revenue of $2.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.09 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Franklin Resources will post 2.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th were issued a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 30th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.17%. Franklin Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 76.07%.

In other news, CEO Jennifer M. Johnson purchased 18,900 shares of Franklin Resources stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $20.95 per share, for a total transaction of $395,955.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 216,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,544,055. This represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Franklin Resources news, CEO Jennifer M. Johnson bought 18,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $20.95 per share, for a total transaction of $395,955.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 216,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,544,055. The trade was a 0.00 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Jennifer M. Johnson purchased 12,700 shares of Franklin Resources stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $19.66 per share, for a total transaction of $249,682.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,637,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,857,182. This represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have acquired 231,600 shares of company stock worth $4,537,637. Corporate insiders own 24.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Franklin Resources by 11.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 35,889,477 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $1,008,853,000 after acquiring an additional 3,592,943 shares during the last quarter. Power Corp of Canada grew its holdings in Franklin Resources by 18,266.0% during the 1st quarter. Power Corp of Canada now owns 31,557,117 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $887,071,000 after acquiring an additional 31,385,293 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Franklin Resources by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 7,095,390 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $158,582,000 after buying an additional 676,760 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Franklin Resources by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,183,950 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $71,171,000 after buying an additional 54,063 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Franklin Resources by 250.7% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,450,190 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $54,664,000 after buying an additional 1,751,587 shares during the last quarter. 47.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Franklin Resources, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, institutions, pension plans, trusts, and partnerships. It launches equity, fixed income, balanced, and multi-asset mutual funds through its subsidiaries.

