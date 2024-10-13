Wells Fargo & Company Boosts Equitable (NYSE:EQH) Price Target to $47.00

Equitable (NYSE:EQH – Free Report) had its target price boosted by Wells Fargo & Company from $43.00 to $47.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on EQH. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on Equitable from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Equitable from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Equitable from $41.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Equitable from $44.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Equitable from $36.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Equitable currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $48.70.

Equitable Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:EQH opened at $43.91 on Thursday. Equitable has a one year low of $24.65 and a one year high of $44.50. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $40.93 and a 200-day moving average of $40.25. The company has a market capitalization of $13.92 billion, a PE ratio of 18.30 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.06, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a current ratio of 0.12.

Equitable (NYSE:EQH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.03. Equitable had a return on equity of 87.49% and a net margin of 7.87%. The company had revenue of $3.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.71 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.17 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 47.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Equitable will post 6.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Equitable Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 6th were paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 6th. Equitable’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.00%.

Insider Transactions at Equitable

In other news, CAO William James Iv Eckert sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.42, for a total value of $148,470.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 19,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $819,596.82. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CAO William James Iv Eckert sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.42, for a total value of $148,470.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 19,321 shares in the company, valued at approximately $819,596.82. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Mark Pearson sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.20, for a total transaction of $1,266,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 678,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,635,021. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 73,469 shares of company stock valued at $3,067,434. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Equitable

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of EQH. New Covenant Trust Company N.A. bought a new stake in Equitable during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. LRI Investments LLC bought a new stake in Equitable during the first quarter valued at about $45,000. Rise Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Equitable by 1,421.4% during the first quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 1,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 1,592 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its holdings in Equitable by 86.3% during the third quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 718 shares during the period. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in Equitable by 26.4% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 405 shares during the period. 92.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Equitable

(Get Free Report)

Equitable Holdings, Inc, together with its consolidated subsidiaries, operates as a diversified financial services company worldwide. The company operates through six segments: Individual Retirement, Group Retirement, Investment Management and Research, Protection Solutions, Wealth Management, and Legacy.

Further Reading

