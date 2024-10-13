WeBuy (WE) Self Reported Market Cap Hits $45.89 Million

WeBuy (WE) traded down 0.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on October 13th. In the last seven days, WeBuy has traded 11.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. One WeBuy token can currently be purchased for about $0.0832 or 0.00000134 BTC on exchanges. WeBuy has a market cap of $45.89 million and approximately $64,445.42 worth of WeBuy was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0499 or 0.00000080 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $157.88 or 0.00254041 BTC.

WeBuy Profile

WeBuy was first traded on February 22nd, 2022. WeBuy’s total supply is 2,500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 551,749,981 tokens. The official website for WeBuy is webuynft.xyz. WeBuy’s official message board is medium.com/@werentnft. WeBuy’s official Twitter account is @werentofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling WeBuy

According to CryptoCompare, “WeBuy (WE) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Klaytn platform. WeBuy has a current supply of 2,500,000,000 with 362,031,240 in circulation. The last known price of WeBuy is 0.08397942 USD and is up 0.62 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 4 active market(s) with $67,817.48 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://webuynft.xyz/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WeBuy directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WeBuy should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase WeBuy using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

