Webster Bank N. A. Reduces Stock Holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Webster Bank N. A. lessened its stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 6.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,036 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 2,813 shares during the quarter. Visa comprises about 1.2% of Webster Bank N. A.’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Webster Bank N. A.’s holdings in Visa were worth $11,008,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clarity Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Visa in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $222,000. Able Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Visa during the 4th quarter valued at $133,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Visa by 17.3% during the 4th quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,793 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $467,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Cim LLC acquired a new position in Visa during the 4th quarter worth $384,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Visa in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,301,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.15% of the company’s stock.

Visa Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of Visa stock traded up $0.37 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $277.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,746,446 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,363,829. Visa Inc. has a 1-year low of $228.03 and a 1-year high of $293.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $508.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.04, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.96. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $274.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $272.66.

Visa Announces Dividend

Visa ( NYSE:V Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The credit-card processor reported $2.42 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $2.42. The business had revenue of $8.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.92 billion. Visa had a net margin of 54.72% and a return on equity of 51.94%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.16 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 9.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 9th were issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 9th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.75%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is 23.24%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on V shares. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Visa from $325.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of Visa from $335.00 to $330.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $322.00 price target on shares of Visa in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Visa from $321.00 to $319.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Oppenheimer started coverage on Visa in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $318.00 target price for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $312.04.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,620 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $276.37, for a total transaction of $2,382,309.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 538 shares in the company, valued at $148,687.06. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Visa Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

