Webster Bank N. A. Purchases 12,450 Shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT)

Webster Bank N. A. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT – Free Report) by 420.8% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 15,409 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,450 shares during the quarter. Webster Bank N. A.’s holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF were worth $786,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Csenge Advisory Group raised its stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 31,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,617,000 after purchasing an additional 953 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 47.8% in the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 30,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,538,000 after acquiring an additional 9,736 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $346,000 after purchasing an additional 755 shares during the last quarter. HTLF Bank purchased a new stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $301,000. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at about $809,000.

Shares of FLOT stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $50.91. The stock had a trading volume of 1,805,343 shares. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $50.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.96. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $50.76 and a 52-week high of $51.10.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd. This is an increase from iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.25.

The iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (FLOT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of USD-denominated, investment-grade floating rate notes with maturities of 0-5 years. FLOT was launched on Jun 14, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

