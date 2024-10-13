Webster Bank N. A. Has $2.80 Million Stock Position in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

Webster Bank N. A. trimmed its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Free Report) by 11.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,422 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,195 shares during the quarter. Webster Bank N. A.’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $2,799,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ICE. Scarborough Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Intercontinental Exchange during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Syon Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. Syon Capital LLC now owns 5,859 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $753,000 after acquiring an additional 487 shares in the last quarter. Creekmur Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Northwest Bank & Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,204,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 35.0% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 16,397,991 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,105,994,000 after acquiring an additional 4,251,371 shares in the last quarter. 89.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com raised Intercontinental Exchange from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $171.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Bank of America boosted their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $168.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a report on Friday, October 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $151.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $170.67.

Intercontinental Exchange Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock traded up $1.92 on Friday, hitting $162.57. 2,609,565 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,487,054. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $159.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $145.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $93.34 billion, a PE ratio of 40.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.08. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a one year low of $104.49 and a one year high of $164.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.03. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 21.43% and a return on equity of 12.70%. The company had revenue of $2.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.31 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.43 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 6.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Christopher Scott Edmonds sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.60, for a total value of $148,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 14,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,174,909.60. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, General Counsel Andrew J. Surdykowski sold 2,048 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.57, for a total value of $326,799.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 44,865 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,159,108.05. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Christopher Scott Edmonds sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.60, for a total transaction of $148,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,174,909.60. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 9,532 shares of company stock valued at $1,507,309 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

About Intercontinental Exchange

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of market infrastructure, data services, and technology solutions for financial institutions, corporations, and government entities in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, India, Abu Dhabi, Israel, and Canada.

Featured Stories

