Webster Bank N. A. Has $1.50 Million Position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VONG)

Webster Bank N. A. decreased its stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VONG – Free Report) by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,520 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,022 shares during the period. Webster Bank N. A.’s holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $1,498,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VONG. Ritholtz Wealth Management increased its holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 175.9% in the third quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 44,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,320,000 after purchasing an additional 28,538 shares in the last quarter. Fermata Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $411,000. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 22.4% during the 3rd quarter. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC now owns 8,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $819,000 after acquiring an additional 1,555 shares during the period. GEM Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 16.6% during the third quarter. GEM Asset Management LLC now owns 39,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,731,000 after acquiring an additional 5,571 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Perkins Coie Trust Co grew its holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 0.5% in the third quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co now owns 198,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,193,000 after purchasing an additional 1,010 shares during the period.

Shares of VONG traded up $0.23 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $97.82. The stock had a trading volume of 456,610 shares, compared to its average volume of 827,414. The company has a market capitalization of $22.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.74 and a beta of 1.08. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $93.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $90.99. Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $65.85 and a 12 month high of $98.46.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 26th were given a dividend of $0.139 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 26th.

The Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (VONG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks selected from the Russell 1000 Index with high growth characteristics, based on Russell’s style methodology. VONG was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

