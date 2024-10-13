Webster Bank N. A. Has $1.29 Million Position in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMP)

Webster Bank N. A. raised its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMP – Free Report) by 62.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 52,774 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,224 shares during the period. Webster Bank N. A.’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF were worth $1,292,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. MONECO Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF by 11.2% in the fourth quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 9,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,000 after buying an additional 979 shares in the last quarter. Leo Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,912,000. Confluence Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $5,512,000. Tlwm lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Tlwm now owns 22,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $554,000 after purchasing an additional 814 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp now owns 112,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,731,000 after purchasing an additional 8,347 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ BSMP traded up $0.06 during trading on Friday, hitting $24.52. The stock had a trading volume of 20,186 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,740. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $24.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.39. Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $23.83 and a 12 month high of $24.67.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Monday, September 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.052 per share. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 23rd.

The Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF (BSMP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment-grade AMT-Free municipal bonds that mature by the end of 2025. BSMP was launched on Sep 25, 2019 and is managed by Invesco.

