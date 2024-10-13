Webster Bank N. A. Boosts Stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Webster Bank N. A. increased its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report) by 60.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 15,941 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,009 shares during the period. Webster Bank N. A.’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $1,553,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Able Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. GLOBALT Investments LLC GA acquired a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,767,000. Beacon Financial Group acquired a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $243,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 14.3% in the 4th quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 10,001 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $884,000 after acquiring an additional 1,253 shares during the period. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 48.5% during the 4th quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 27,085 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,393,000 after purchasing an additional 8,852 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Real Estate ETF alerts:

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA VNQ traded up $1.06 on Friday, hitting $94.78. 2,653,993 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,216,222. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $94.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $87.79. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a fifty-two week low of $70.61 and a fifty-two week high of $99.58. The firm has a market cap of $37.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.09 and a beta of 1.03.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Profile

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.