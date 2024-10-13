Washington H. Soul Pattinson and Company Limited (ASX:SOL) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.55 Per Share

Washington H. Soul Pattinson and Company Limited (ASX:SOL – Get Free Report) declared a final dividend on Thursday, October 3rd, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 7th will be given a dividend of 0.55 per share on Thursday, November 7th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 14th. This is an increase from Washington H. Soul Pattinson and Company Limited’s previous final dividend of $0.51.

Washington H. Soul Pattinson and Company Limited Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 3.31, a quick ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.51.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Robert Millner bought 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of A$34.78 ($23.50) per share, for a total transaction of A$3,477,500.00 ($2,349,662.16). In other Washington H. Soul Pattinson and Company Limited news, insider Bruce MacDiarmid acquired 2,800 shares of Washington H. Soul Pattinson and Company Limited stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of A$34.98 ($23.64) per share, for a total transaction of A$97,944.00 ($66,178.38). Also, insider Robert Millner acquired 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of A$34.78 ($23.50) per share, with a total value of A$3,477,500.00 ($2,349,662.16). Insiders purchased a total of 140,300 shares of company stock worth $4,898,632 in the last three months. 35.91% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Washington H. Soul Pattinson and Company Limited

Washington H. Soul Pattinson and Company Limited, an investment company, engages in investing various industries and asset classes in Australia. It operates through Strategic Portfolio, Large Caps Portfolio, Emerging Companies Portfolio, Private Equity Portfolio, Structured Yield Portfolio, and Property Portfolio segments.

