Wanchain (WAN) Trading 2.9% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Wanchain (WAN) traded 3.7% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on October 13th. One Wanchain coin can currently be purchased for about $0.18 or 0.00000280 BTC on exchanges. Wanchain has a market capitalization of $34.87 million and approximately $1.70 million worth of Wanchain was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Wanchain has traded up 2.9% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.74 or 0.00045839 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.65 or 0.00007413 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.83 or 0.00012485 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0758 or 0.00000121 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0503 or 0.00000080 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.28 or 0.00006819 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00002260 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000192 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.46 or 0.00003934 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0599 or 0.00000096 BTC.

Wanchain Coin Profile

Wanchain (CRYPTO:WAN) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 22nd, 2017. Wanchain’s total supply is 198,293,709 coins. Wanchain’s official Twitter account is @wanchain_org and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Wanchain is wanchain.org. The Reddit community for Wanchain is https://reddit.com/r/wanchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Wanchain Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Wanchain (WAN) is a cryptocurrency . Wanchain has a current supply of 198,294,341.65160552 with 198,294,341.65371144 in circulation. The last known price of Wanchain is 0.1815504 USD and is up 0.86 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 40 active market(s) with $1,181,190.03 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://wanchain.org/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wanchain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wanchain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Wanchain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

