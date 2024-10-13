WAM Global Limited (WGB) to Issue Final Dividend of $0.06 on November 28th

WAM Global Limited (ASX:WGB – Get Free Report) announced a final dividend on Friday, October 11th, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Thursday, November 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.06 per share on Thursday, November 28th. This represents a yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 19th. This is an increase from WAM Global’s previous final dividend of $0.06.

WAM Global Stock Performance

WAM Global Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

WAM Global Limited is a listed investment company launched and managed by Wilson Asset Management (International) Pty Limited. The firm invests in the public equity markets across the globe. It primarily invests in value stocks of companies. WAM Global Limited is based in Sydney, Australia.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for WAM Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WAM Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.