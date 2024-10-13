Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Shares Sold by Wagner Wealth Management LLC

Wagner Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 9.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,195 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 421 shares during the quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $339,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Professional Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Walmart by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC now owns 21,839 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,763,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the period. Trust Co of the South grew its stake in shares of Walmart by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Trust Co of the South now owns 25,647 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,071,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the period. LVZ Inc. boosted its position in shares of Walmart by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. LVZ Inc. now owns 7,824 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $530,000 after buying an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Delta Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Walmart by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Delta Investment Management LLC now owns 41,813 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,831,000 after buying an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sage Rhino Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Walmart by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC now owns 5,893 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $399,000 after buying an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. 26.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on WMT shares. Roth Mkm boosted their price objective on shares of Walmart from $71.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Walmart from $73.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Walmart from $81.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 23rd. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Walmart from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Walmart from $74.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.32.

Shares of Walmart stock traded up $0.49 on Friday, hitting $80.10. 9,570,734 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,313,674. The stock has a market cap of $643.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.65, a PEG ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $76.55 and its 200 day moving average is $68.88. Walmart Inc. has a 52-week low of $49.85 and a 52-week high of $81.60.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 15th. The retailer reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.02. Walmart had a return on equity of 21.72% and a net margin of 2.34%. The firm had revenue of $169.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $168.56 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.61 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc. will post 2.44 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 29,124 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.61, for a total transaction of $2,056,445.64. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,931,301 shares in the company, valued at $277,589,163.61. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Walmart news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 29,124 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.61, for a total value of $2,056,445.64. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,931,301 shares in the company, valued at approximately $277,589,163.61. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Daniel J. Bartlett sold 2,398 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.50, for a total value of $166,661.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 463,871 shares in the company, valued at $32,239,034.50. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 12,337,670 shares of company stock worth $958,267,937 over the last ninety days. 45.58% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

