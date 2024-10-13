Wagner Wealth Management LLC Sells 345 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHQ)

Wagner Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHQ – Free Report) by 13.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,301 shares of the company’s stock after selling 345 shares during the period. Wagner Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF were worth $155,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SPHQ. EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 132.8% in the 4th quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 12,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $649,000 after acquiring an additional 6,848 shares in the last quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $566,000. Hoese & Co LLP raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Hoese & Co LLP now owns 143,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,391,000 after purchasing an additional 4,202 shares during the period. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $1,203,000. Finally, RFG Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 91,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,528,000 after buying an additional 5,159 shares during the period.

Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

NYSEARCA:SPHQ traded up $0.25 on Friday, reaching $67.53. 563,818 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 972,061. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $65.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $63.22. Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF has a 12 month low of $47.72 and a 12 month high of $67.62. The firm has a market cap of $10.09 billion, a PE ratio of 22.60 and a beta of 0.98.

Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF Profile

The Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (SPHQ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap stocks selected by return on equity, changes in net operating assets and financial leverage. Stocks are weighted by these quality factors, scaled by market cap.

