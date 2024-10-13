Wagner Wealth Management LLC Has $627,000 Stock Holdings in Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:IIM)

Wagner Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:IIM – Free Report) by 27.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 48,662 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,397 shares during the quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust were worth $627,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CoreFirst Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $77,000. TIAA Trust National Association acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $152,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its holdings in Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust by 17.7% in the 2nd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 13,279 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $164,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Catalina Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust in the second quarter valued at about $265,000. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC bought a new position in Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $267,000. 20.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust stock traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $12.70. 183,122 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 127,022. Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust has a 12 month low of $9.94 and a 12 month high of $13.10. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $12.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.24.

Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust Announces Dividend

Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust Company Profile

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 16th will be given a dividend of $0.0771 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 16th. This represents a $0.93 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.29%.

Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Canada Ltd., Invesco Hong Kong Limited, and INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

