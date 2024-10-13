Wagner Wealth Management LLC Has $5.74 Million Position in AB US Large Cap Strategic Equities ETF (NYSEARCA:LRGC)

Wagner Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of AB US Large Cap Strategic Equities ETF (NYSEARCA:LRGC – Free Report) by 14.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 86,237 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,678 shares during the quarter. AB US Large Cap Strategic Equities ETF comprises about 1.5% of Wagner Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Wagner Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 5.07% of AB US Large Cap Strategic Equities ETF worth $5,736,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Separately, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in AB US Large Cap Strategic Equities ETF in the second quarter valued at about $27,634,000.

AB US Large Cap Strategic Equities ETF Stock Performance

Shares of AB US Large Cap Strategic Equities ETF stock traded up $0.42 on Friday, reaching $67.16. 14,190 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,382. The firm has a market cap of $114.17 million, a PE ratio of 24.23 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $64.53 and its 200-day moving average is $62.77. AB US Large Cap Strategic Equities ETF has a one year low of $46.87 and a one year high of $67.16.

About AB US Large Cap Strategic Equities ETF

The AB US Large Cap Strategic Equities ETF (LRGC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in large-cap US companies. Its stock selection process combines fundamental and quantitative research to identify opportunities while managing risk.

Further Reading

