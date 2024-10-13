Wagner Wealth Management LLC Has $2.64 Million Stock Position in First Trust Senior Loan ETF (NASDAQ:FTSL)

Wagner Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Senior Loan ETF (NASDAQ:FTSL – Free Report) by 6.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 57,576 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,259 shares during the quarter. First Trust Senior Loan ETF accounts for about 0.7% of Wagner Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Wagner Wealth Management LLC owned 0.12% of First Trust Senior Loan ETF worth $2,642,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Senior Loan ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. bought a new position in First Trust Senior Loan ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $46,000. Consultiva Wealth Management CORP. acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Senior Loan ETF in the first quarter valued at $100,000. Register Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Senior Loan ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $115,000. Finally, Hyperion Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Senior Loan ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $221,000.

FTSL traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $46.16. The stock had a trading volume of 197,952 shares, compared to its average volume of 288,814. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.04. First Trust Senior Loan ETF has a 1-year low of $45.01 and a 1-year high of $46.99.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 26th were paid a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 26th. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.54%.

The First Trust Senior Loan Fund (FTSL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P\u002FLSTA U.S. Leveraged Loan 100 index. The fund holds senior floating rate bank loans from firms around the globe. The actively managed fund can hold up to 20% of assets in non-senior loans, including high-yield bonds and equities.

