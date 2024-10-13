Wagner Wealth Management LLC Has $19.34 Million Stock Position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI)

Wagner Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Free Report) by 1.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 325,045 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,983 shares during the period. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF accounts for about 5.2% of Wagner Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Wagner Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.06% of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF worth $19,343,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of JEPI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 3.8% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 22,032,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,274,807,000 after buying an additional 815,598 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 8.2% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,104,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $402,664,000 after buying an additional 539,682 shares during the last quarter. Global Assets Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 5,858.1% during the first quarter. Global Assets Advisory LLC now owns 6,165,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $356,724,000 after buying an additional 6,061,819 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 1.3% during the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 4,188,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,377,000 after buying an additional 52,301 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 14.6% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 3,379,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,569,000 after buying an additional 430,134 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:JEPI traded up $0.31 on Friday, hitting $59.46. The stock had a trading volume of 2,521,631 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,164,685. The stock has a market cap of $34.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.40 and a beta of 0.53. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $58.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $57.19. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a 52-week low of $51.38 and a 52-week high of $59.58.

The JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that invests in large-cap US stocks and equity-linked notes (ELNs). It seeks to provide similar returns as the S&P 500 Index with lower volatility and monthly income.

