Wagner Wealth Management LLC Buys New Stake in abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOL)

Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOL – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 8,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. MONECO Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $2,215,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its position in shares of abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 13,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,000 after acquiring an additional 535 shares during the period. Global Assets Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF by 1,462.1% during the 1st quarter. Global Assets Advisory LLC now owns 797,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,933,000 after buying an additional 746,178 shares during the last quarter. Financial Designs Corp bought a new position in abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF during the 1st quarter worth $234,000. Finally, IMC Chicago LLC acquired a new stake in shares of abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $843,000.

abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF Stock Performance

abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF stock traded up $0.27 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $25.36. The stock had a trading volume of 2,337,754 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,386,591. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $24.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.10. abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF has a 12 month low of $17.87 and a 12 month high of $25.57.

About abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF

The abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF (SGOL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the LBMA Gold Price index. The fund seeks to track the spot price for gold, less trust expenses holding costs, holding physical gold bars. SGOL was launched on Sep 9, 2009 and is managed by Abrdn.

