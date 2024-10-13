Wagner Wealth Management LLC Buys 9,467 Shares of AB US Low Volatility Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:LOWV)

Wagner Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in AB US Low Volatility Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:LOWV – Free Report) by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 113,665 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,467 shares during the quarter. AB US Low Volatility Equity ETF comprises approximately 2.2% of Wagner Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Wagner Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 16.24% of AB US Low Volatility Equity ETF worth $7,974,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

AB US Low Volatility Equity ETF Trading Up 1.0 %

NYSEARCA:LOWV traded up $0.68 on Friday, hitting $70.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,719 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,224. AB US Low Volatility Equity ETF has a one year low of $52.65 and a one year high of $70.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.62 million, a P/E ratio of 23.26 and a beta of 0.81. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $68.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $66.29.

Get AB US Low Volatility Equity ETF alerts:

AB US Low Volatility Equity ETF Company Profile

(Free Report)

Featured Articles

The AB US Low Volatility Equity ETF (LOWV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is a portfolio of large- and mid-cap US stocks, actively managed to pursue lower volatility than the broader market. The selection and weighting of holdings is based on the Issuers fundamental and quantitative research.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LOWV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AB US Low Volatility Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:LOWV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AB US Low Volatility Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AB US Low Volatility Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.