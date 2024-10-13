Wagner Wealth Management LLC Buys 145,693 Shares of JPMorgan Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPIE)

Wagner Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPIE – Free Report) by 37.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 533,900 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 145,693 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Income ETF comprises about 6.7% of Wagner Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Wagner Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Income ETF were worth $24,768,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Income ETF during the second quarter worth $70,005,000. Savant Capital LLC increased its position in JPMorgan Income ETF by 71.8% in the second quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 840,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,187,000 after buying an additional 351,055 shares during the last quarter. Waverly Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Income ETF by 364.6% during the 1st quarter. Waverly Advisors LLC now owns 257,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,739,000 after buying an additional 202,193 shares in the last quarter. Diversified LLC raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Income ETF by 50.6% during the 1st quarter. Diversified LLC now owns 579,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,423,000 after purchasing an additional 194,911 shares during the period. Finally, Kensington Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Income ETF in the first quarter worth about $8,577,000.

JPMorgan Income ETF Price Performance

JPMorgan Income ETF stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $45.97. 233,760 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 237,495. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $46.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.58. JPMorgan Income ETF has a 52-week low of $43.72 and a 52-week high of $46.43.

JPMorgan Income ETF Profile

The JPMorgan Income ETF (JPIE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively-managed fund that allocates exposure among various fixed income markets and sectors. The fund seeks to provide yield with lower volatility and aims to generate monthly distributions.

