Vulcan Forged PYR Self Reported Market Cap Reaches $73.40 Million (PYR)

Vulcan Forged PYR (PYR) traded 2.5% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on October 13th. Vulcan Forged PYR has a market capitalization of $73.40 million and $2.76 million worth of Vulcan Forged PYR was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Vulcan Forged PYR token can currently be purchased for about $2.61 or 0.00004176 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Vulcan Forged PYR has traded 2.7% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.13 or 0.00008209 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $9.19 or 0.00014691 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $62,544.64 or 0.99994952 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001010 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000064 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.58 or 0.00007324 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.35 or 0.00006957 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0262 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0230 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Vulcan Forged PYR Profile

PYR is a token. It was first traded on April 20th, 2021. Vulcan Forged PYR’s total supply is 50,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 28,100,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Vulcan Forged PYR is https://reddit.com/r/vulcanforged. The official website for Vulcan Forged PYR is vulcanforged.com. Vulcan Forged PYR’s official Twitter account is @vulcanforged.

Vulcan Forged PYR Token Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vulcan Forged PYR directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Vulcan Forged PYR should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Vulcan Forged PYR using one of the exchanges listed above.

