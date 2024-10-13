VSE Co. (NASDAQ:VSEC) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

VSE Co. (NASDAQ:VSEC – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the six ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $99.83.
A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of VSE from $92.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of VSE in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of VSE in a research note on Friday, June 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $101.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of VSE in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of VSE in a report on Thursday, August 1st.
Insider Buying and Selling at VSE
Hedge Funds Weigh In On VSE
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Capital Research Global Investors acquired a new stake in VSE during the 1st quarter worth approximately $81,623,000. AltraVue Capital LLC purchased a new position in VSE during the 2nd quarter worth $48,343,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VSE in the 2nd quarter worth $10,326,000. Hennessy Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of VSE in the 2nd quarter worth $9,388,000. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of VSE by 13.2% in the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 561,397 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $44,912,000 after acquiring an additional 65,495 shares during the period. 91.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
VSE Price Performance
NASDAQ VSEC opened at $89.53 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 3.53. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $86.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $83.78. VSE has a 52-week low of $52.01 and a 52-week high of $94.10. The company has a market cap of $1.65 billion, a PE ratio of 26.78 and a beta of 1.60.
VSE (NASDAQ:VSEC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The construction company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by ($0.01). VSE had a net margin of 1.21% and a return on equity of 7.87%. The business had revenue of $265.96 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $256.60 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that VSE will post 3.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.
VSE Dividend Announcement
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 6th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 6th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.45%.
VSE Company Profile
VSE Corporation operates as a diversified aftermarket products and services company in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Aviation and Fleet. The Aviation segment provides aftermarket parts supply and distribution; maintenance, repair, and overhaul services for components and engine accessories supporting commercial, business, and general aviation operators.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than VSE
- Do Real Estate Investment Trusts Deserve a Place in Your Portfolio?
- 3 Mid-Cap Stocks Under $20 With Insider Buying and Major Upside
- Election Stocks: How Elections Affect the Stock Market
- China’s EV Rally: Should Investors Chase, Avoid, or Buy the Dip?
- Stock Analyst Ratings and Canadian Analyst Ratings
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 10/7 – 10/11
Receive News & Ratings for VSE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VSE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.