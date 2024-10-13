Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund (NYSE:IHD) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund (NYSE:IHD – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 57,000 shares, a growth of 204.8% from the September 15th total of 18,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 54,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days.
Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund Stock Up 0.7 %
Shares of NYSE IHD traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $5.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 46,565 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,509. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $5.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.33. Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund has a one year low of $4.49 and a one year high of $5.82.
Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund Announces Dividend
The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 1st will be given a dividend of $0.055 per share. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 1st.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund
Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Voya Investment Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by ING Investment Management Advisors B.V. and Voya Investments, LLC. It invests in public equity markets of emerging market countries across the globe.
