Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund (NYSE:IHD) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund (NYSE:IHD – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 57,000 shares, a growth of 204.8% from the September 15th total of 18,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 54,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days.

Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE IHD traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $5.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 46,565 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,509. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $5.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.33. Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund has a one year low of $4.49 and a one year high of $5.82.

Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 1st will be given a dividend of $0.055 per share. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 1st.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Asset Dedication LLC bought a new position in Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund during the second quarter valued at about $190,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund by 54.7% during the second quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,588 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 5,156 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund by 21.7% during the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,065,701 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $11,113,000 after acquiring an additional 367,957 shares during the period. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund by 2.6% during the first quarter. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,756,340 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $19,796,000 after acquiring an additional 93,460 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund by 5.7% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 185,424 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $977,000 after acquiring an additional 10,029 shares during the period.

Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Voya Investment Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by ING Investment Management Advisors B.V. and Voya Investments, LLC. It invests in public equity markets of emerging market countries across the globe.

