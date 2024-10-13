VOXX International (NASDAQ:VOXX) Issues Earnings Results

VOXX International (NASDAQ:VOXX – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The auto parts company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, reports. The firm had revenue of $92.49 million during the quarter. VOXX International had a negative return on equity of 9.73% and a negative net margin of 6.06%.

VOXX International Trading Up 15.6 %

Shares of VOXX stock opened at $7.13 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $4.92 and a 200 day moving average of $4.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 1.11. VOXX International has a 1-year low of $2.27 and a 1-year high of $11.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $160.28 million, a PE ratio of -6.42 and a beta of 1.25.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Beat Kahli sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.00, for a total transaction of $100,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other VOXX International news, Director Beat Kahli sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.00, for a total value of $100,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Corp Gentex purchased 3,152,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $5.00 per share, for a total transaction of $15,762,500.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 6,463,808 shares in the company, valued at $32,319,040. This represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 49.81% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VOXX. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its position in shares of VOXX International by 72.7% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 5,588 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 2,353 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VOXX International in the 2nd quarter worth $44,000. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. bought a new position in VOXX International in the 2nd quarter worth $63,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in VOXX International during the second quarter valued at $67,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in VOXX International during the second quarter valued at about $130,000. Institutional investors own 71.00% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of VOXX International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 12th.

About VOXX International

VOXX International Corporation manufactures and distributes automotive electronics, consumer electronics, and biometric products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It offers automotive security, vehicle access, and remote start modules and systems; smart phone telematics applications; mobile multi-media infotainment products and rear-seat entertainment products, including overhead, seat-back, and headrest systems; rear observation and collision avoidance systems; 360 camera applications; satellite radios comprising plug and play, and direct connect models; cruise control systems; audio products; heated seats; interior lighting solutions; security and shock sensors; turn signal switches; puddle lamps; box lights; harnesses; electric vehicle sound systems; and logo lighting modules.

