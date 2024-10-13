Vox Royalty Corp. (NASDAQ:VOXR) Short Interest Up 84.4% in September

Vox Royalty Corp. (NASDAQ:VOXR – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 92,400 shares, a growth of 84.4% from the September 15th total of 50,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 212,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Vox Royalty Trading Up 1.4 %

NASDAQ VOXR traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $2.97. 105,853 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 191,046. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $2.79 and a 200-day moving average of $2.50. Vox Royalty has a one year low of $1.70 and a one year high of $3.08. The stock has a market cap of $149.69 million, a PE ratio of 146.50 and a beta of 1.00.

Vox Royalty (NASDAQ:VOXR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01). Vox Royalty had a return on equity of 2.06% and a net margin of 0.44%. The company had revenue of $2.84 million during the quarter. As a group, research analysts forecast that Vox Royalty will post -0.01 EPS for the current year.

Vox Royalty Announces Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 11th. Investors of record on Friday, September 27th were issued a $0.012 dividend. This represents a $0.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 27th.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VOXR. ORG Partners LLC lifted its position in Vox Royalty by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 13,347,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,309,000 after purchasing an additional 938,814 shares during the period. Sanders Morris Harris LLC bought a new position in Vox Royalty in the first quarter valued at approximately $3,450,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Vox Royalty by 53.0% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 191,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $530,000 after acquiring an additional 66,319 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Vox Royalty by 11.9% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 105,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,000 after acquiring an additional 11,208 shares during the last quarter. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Vox Royalty in the 2nd quarter valued at $95,000. Institutional investors own 45.95% of the company’s stock.

About Vox Royalty

Vox Royalty Corp. operates as a mining royalty and streaming company. The company holds a portfolio of 60 royalties and streaming assets. It operates in Australia, Canada, Peru, Brazil, South Africa, Mexico, and the United States. Vox Royalty Corp. was founded in 2014 and is based in Toronto, Canada.

