Vonovia SE (OTCMKTS:VNNVF) Short Interest Update

Vonovia SE (OTCMKTS:VNNVF – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,810,800 shares, a growth of 145.2% from the September 15th total of 1,962,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 24,054.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS VNNVF remained flat at $34.59 during midday trading on Friday. 17 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 745. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $34.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.18. Vonovia has a 12-month low of $20.56 and a 12-month high of $37.66.

Vonovia SE operates as an integrated residential real estate company in Europe. It operates through four segments: Rental, Value-Add, Recurring Sales, and Development. The company offers property management services; property-related services; and value-added services, including maintenance and modernization of residential properties, craftsmen and residential environment organization, condominium administration, cable TV, metering, energy supply, and insurances services.

