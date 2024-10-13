Vonovia SE (OTCMKTS:VNNVF) Short Interest Update

Vonovia SE (OTCMKTS:VNNVF – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,810,800 shares, a growth of 145.2% from the September 15th total of 1,962,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 24,054.0 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS VNNVF remained flat at $34.59 during midday trading on Friday. 17 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 745. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $34.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.18. Vonovia has a 12-month low of $20.56 and a 12-month high of $37.66.
