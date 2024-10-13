VIZIO (NYSE:VZIO) Earns Hold Rating from Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of VIZIO (NYSE:VZIO – Free Report) in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports.

VZIO opened at $11.20 on Wednesday. VIZIO has a 12-month low of $4.82 and a 12-month high of $11.37. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.91. The company has a market capitalization of $2.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 140.02 and a beta of 2.04.

In related news, insider Michael Joseph O’donnell sold 2,555 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.13, for a total transaction of $28,437.15. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 602,364 shares in the company, valued at $6,704,311.32. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 44.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Pentwater Capital Management LP raised its stake in VIZIO by 1,294.9% in the second quarter. Pentwater Capital Management LP now owns 6,800,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,440,000 after buying an additional 6,312,500 shares during the last quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC purchased a new stake in VIZIO in the first quarter valued at about $43,318,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in VIZIO by 13.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,686,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,090,000 after buying an additional 918,300 shares during the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC purchased a new stake in VIZIO in the first quarter valued at about $9,784,000. Finally, Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in VIZIO in the first quarter valued at about $6,760,000. 66.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

VIZIO Holding Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides smart televisions, sound bars, and accessories in the United States. It also operates Platform+ that comprises SmartCast, a Smart TV operating system, enabling integrated entertainment solution, and data intelligence and services products through Inscape.

