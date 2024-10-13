VIZIO (NYSE:VZIO) Earns Hold Rating from Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of VIZIO (NYSE:VZIO – Free Report) in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports.
VIZIO Trading Down 0.5 %
VZIO opened at $11.20 on Wednesday. VIZIO has a 12-month low of $4.82 and a 12-month high of $11.37. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.91. The company has a market capitalization of $2.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 140.02 and a beta of 2.04.
In related news, insider Michael Joseph O’donnell sold 2,555 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.13, for a total transaction of $28,437.15. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 602,364 shares in the company, valued at $6,704,311.32. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 44.68% of the company’s stock.
VIZIO Holding Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides smart televisions, sound bars, and accessories in the United States. It also operates Platform+ that comprises SmartCast, a Smart TV operating system, enabling integrated entertainment solution, and data intelligence and services products through Inscape.
