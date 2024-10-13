VivoPower International PLC (NASDAQ:VVPR) Short Interest Update

VivoPower International PLC (NASDAQ:VVPR – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 348,200 shares, a growth of 28.5% from the September 15th total of 271,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,500,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days. Currently, 12.7% of the company’s stock are sold short.
VivoPower International Stock Performance
Shares of VVPR stock remained flat at $0.78 during mid-day trading on Friday. 165,386 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,956,925. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.51. VivoPower International has a 1 year low of $0.73 and a 1 year high of $9.90.
About VivoPower International
