VivoPower International PLC (NASDAQ:VVPR) Short Interest Update

VivoPower International PLC (NASDAQ:VVPR – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 348,200 shares, a growth of 28.5% from the September 15th total of 271,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,500,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days. Currently, 12.7% of the company’s stock are sold short.

VivoPower International Stock Performance

Shares of VVPR stock remained flat at $0.78 during mid-day trading on Friday. 165,386 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,956,925. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.51. VivoPower International has a 1 year low of $0.73 and a 1 year high of $9.90.

About VivoPower International

VivoPower International PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a sustainable energy solutions company in Australia, Canada, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, the United States, the Philippines, and the United Arab Emirates. It operates through Critical Power Services, Electric Vehicles, Sustainable Energy Solutions, and Solar Development segments.

