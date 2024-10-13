Visium Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:VISM) Short Interest Up 44,300.0% in September

Visium Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:VISM – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 44,400 shares, a growth of 44,300.0% from the September 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 582,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Visium Technologies Stock Down 15.0 %
Visium Technologies stock traded down $0.00 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $0.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,055,753 shares, compared to its average volume of 642,051. Visium Technologies has a one year low of $0.00 and a one year high of $0.03.
About Visium Technologies
