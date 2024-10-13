Virpax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRPX) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Maxim Group

Maxim Group reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of Virpax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRPX – Free Report) in a research note published on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports.
Virpax Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 2.4 %
Shares of NASDAQ:VRPX opened at $0.47 on Wednesday. Virpax Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $0.46 and a 1 year high of $8.48. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.44.
Virpax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRPX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 12th. The company reported ($1.75) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.
About Virpax Pharmaceuticals
Virpax Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a preclinical-stage pharmaceutical company, develops various drug-delivery systems and drug-releasing technologies focused on advancing non-opioid and non-addictive pain management treatments and treatments for central nervous system disorders. Its preclinical stage product candidates include Epoladerm, a topical spray film delivery technology for osteoarthritis pain; Probudur, an injectable local anesthetic liposomal gel technology for postoperative pain management; and Envelta, a nanotechnology-based intranasal spray drug product candidate that enables the delivery of a metabolically labile peptide drug into the brain.
