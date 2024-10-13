Vininder Singh Sells 5,695 Shares of Bullfrog AI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BFRG) Stock

Bullfrog AI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BFRG – Get Free Report) CEO Vininder Singh sold 5,695 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.59, for a total value of $14,750.05. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,442,446 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,325,935.14. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Vininder Singh also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, October 7th, Vininder Singh sold 5,911 shares of Bullfrog AI stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.57, for a total value of $15,191.27.

On Thursday, October 3rd, Vininder Singh sold 5,592 shares of Bullfrog AI stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.66, for a total value of $14,874.72.

On Tuesday, October 1st, Vininder Singh sold 14,405 shares of Bullfrog AI stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.65, for a total value of $38,173.25.

Bullfrog AI Stock Up 6.7 %

Shares of Bullfrog AI stock opened at $2.70 on Friday. Bullfrog AI Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.43 and a twelve month high of $8.35. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $2.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.66. The firm has a market cap of $21.20 million, a PE ratio of -3.07 and a beta of -0.21.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Bullfrog AI ( NASDAQ:BFRG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in Bullfrog AI during the second quarter worth $32,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Bullfrog AI in the second quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Fortem Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bullfrog AI during the first quarter worth about $171,000. 0.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Bullfrog AI

Bullfrog AI Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a digital biopharmaceutical company that focuses on artificial intelligence and machine learning (AI/ML) driven analysis of data sets in medicine and healthcare in the United States. The company offers bfLEAP, an analytical AI/ML platform for the analysis of preclinical and/or clinical data.

