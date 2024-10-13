Vimian Group AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:VIMGF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Vimian Group AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:VIMGF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 282,000 shares, a decline of 51.6% from the September 15th total of 582,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

Vimian Group AB (publ) Stock Performance

Shares of VIMGF opened at C$4.12 on Friday. Vimian Group AB has a fifty-two week low of C$2.68 and a fifty-two week high of C$4.12. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$3.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$2.99.

About Vimian Group AB (publ)

Vimian Group AB (publ) engages in the animal health business worldwide. It operates through Specialty Pharma, MedTech, Diagnostics, and Veterinary Services segments. The company offers proprietary diagnostics, prescription, and non-prescription treatments for preventive care and treatment of chronic conditions for companion animals under the Nextmune brand name; and molecular and immunodiagnostic solutions that are used by laboratories for veterinary specific applications with a focus on livestock and companion animal health markets under the Indical Bioscience brand name.

