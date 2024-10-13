Vimian Group AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:VIMGF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Vimian Group AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:VIMGF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 282,000 shares, a decline of 51.6% from the September 15th total of 582,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.
Vimian Group AB (publ) Stock Performance
Shares of VIMGF opened at C$4.12 on Friday. Vimian Group AB has a fifty-two week low of C$2.68 and a fifty-two week high of C$4.12. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$3.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$2.99.
About Vimian Group AB (publ)
