Viking Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VKTX) Given Buy Rating at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Viking Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VKTX – Free Report) in a report released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. HC Wainwright currently has a $90.00 price target on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on VKTX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Viking Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. They set an overweight rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded Viking Therapeutics to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. Oppenheimer reiterated an outperform rating and set a $138.00 target price on shares of Viking Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. Truist Financial reiterated a buy rating and set a $120.00 target price on shares of Viking Therapeutics in a report on Monday, June 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an overweight rating and set a $105.00 target price on shares of Viking Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, September 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $108.60.

Viking Therapeutics stock opened at $65.84 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $61.47 and its 200-day moving average is $62.49. The company has a market cap of $7.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -70.80 and a beta of 1.00. Viking Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $8.28 and a 12 month high of $99.41.

Viking Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VKTX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.06. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.19) earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Viking Therapeutics will post -1 EPS for the current year.

In other news, COO Marianna Mancini sold 18,026 shares of Viking Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.13, for a total value of $1,029,825.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 362,149 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,689,572.37. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, COO Marianna Mancini sold 18,026 shares of Viking Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.13, for a total value of $1,029,825.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 362,149 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,689,572.37. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Brian Lian sold 115,859 shares of Viking Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.58, for a total value of $6,671,161.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,354,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $135,596,696.66. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 516,671 shares of company stock worth $33,810,813. 4.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. ADAR1 Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Viking Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $4,730,000. Virtu Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Viking Therapeutics by 15.1% during the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 29,394 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $547,000 after acquiring an additional 3,866 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Viking Therapeutics by 88.3% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,119,885 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $20,841,000 after acquiring an additional 525,296 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Viking Therapeutics by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,381,904 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $100,157,000 after acquiring an additional 97,552 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Viking Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $976,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.03% of the company’s stock.

Viking Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel therapies for metabolic and endocrine disorders. The company's lead drug candidate is VK2809, an orally available tissue and receptor-subtype selective agonist of the thyroid hormone receptor beta (TRß), which is in Phase IIb clinical trials to treat patients with biopsy-confirmed non-alcoholic steatohepatitis, as well as NAFLD.

