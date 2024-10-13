Viking Fund Management LLC Sells 11,000 Shares of Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSE:LNG)

Viking Fund Management LLC lowered its position in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSE:LNG – Free Report) by 18.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 48,000 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 11,000 shares during the period. Cheniere Energy accounts for about 1.4% of Viking Fund Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Viking Fund Management LLC’s holdings in Cheniere Energy were worth $8,632,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LNG. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cheniere Energy in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cheniere Energy in the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Lynx Investment Advisory bought a new position in shares of Cheniere Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC boosted its position in shares of Cheniere Energy by 5,000.0% during the second quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 153 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Cheniere Energy during the first quarter worth $26,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Cheniere Energy alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have weighed in on LNG. TD Cowen raised their price objective on Cheniere Energy from $178.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 17th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Cheniere Energy from $208.00 to $204.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Cheniere Energy in a research note on Monday, June 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Cheniere Energy from $194.00 to $199.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $195.00.

Cheniere Energy Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:LNG traded down $0.96 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $190.83. The company had a trading volume of 1,163,972 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,770,977. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $152.31 and a one year high of $193.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $182.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $170.58. The firm has a market cap of $43.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.17 and a beta of 0.94.

Cheniere Energy (NYSE:LNG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The energy company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.04 billion. Cheniere Energy had a net margin of 27.05% and a return on equity of 39.42%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Cheniere Energy, Inc. will post 9.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cheniere Energy Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 7th were paid a $0.775 dividend. This represents a $3.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.62%. This is a positive change from Cheniere Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 7th. Cheniere Energy’s payout ratio is currently 9.28%.

Cheniere Energy declared that its board has approved a share buyback program on Monday, June 17th that authorizes the company to repurchase $4.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the energy company to repurchase up to 9.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

About Cheniere Energy

(Free Report)

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy infrastructure company, primarily engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. It owns and operates the Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and the Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. The company also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Sabine Pass LNG Terminal with several interstate and intrastate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 21.5-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LNG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSE:LNG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cheniere Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cheniere Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.